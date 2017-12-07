28-year-old house help jumps to death from 24th floor of Mumbai tower

A 28-year-old Nepali national, working as a domestic help for a prominent builder staying in a high-rise tower at Bandstand, Bandra (West), committed suicide by jumping from its 24th floor on Wednesday.

The Bandra police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing the case to find the reason behind the extreme step, and if anyone abetted the crime. They have not found any suicide note yet.

According to the Bandra police, the incident took place around 12.05am on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as identified as Bharat Buddha.

Buddha’s family stays in Nepal, while he lived in Mumbai with his uncle. Both of them worked for the builder, who had allowed them to stay in his house on the 24th floor. Buddha has been residing there for the past seven years.

According to the police, on Wednesday, after completing his day’s work, Buddha said he wanted to have dinner and left for the 24th floor. Buddha had consumed alcohol that night. The security guard heard a loud thud and found him lying in a pool of blood, said police.

An official from Bandra police station said, “The man, according to his uncle, was extremely tensed for the past one month and had started drinking. However, he did not divulge his problem to anyone. He wanted to send money to his village and his uncle had recently sent Rs30,000 to his wife. It is not clear why he took the extreme step. He was drunk at the time. We are recording statements of his co-workers to find out what happened and if anyone forced him to end his life.”