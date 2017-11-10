After 45 years, electric buses return to Mumbai’s streets

Forty-five years after they were phased out, electricity-run buses returned to Mumbai’s roads on Friday as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking rolled out its first set of battery-powered buses.

From 1907 to 1964, Mumbai had electric trams on its streets for public transport. The BEST was also operating buses that ran on overhead electricity cables - called trolley buses - from 1962 to 1971 on certain routes. The only difference between these trolley buses and the electric buses is that the new ones run on four lithium ion batteries.

The previous trolley buses — made by Skoda — used to ply between Gowalia Tank and Mazgaon and were discontinued following several accidents owing to congested roads and difficulty in maintaining the overhead electric wires. These kind of buses continue to play in several European cities, including Salzburg, Austria, .

The new battery-operated buses can do a distance of 300 km after a single charge of batteries for around three hours. Each bus has cost the BEST Rs. 1.63 crore, for which the BEST has utilised the Rs 10-crore fund given by the Mumbai civic body. Of the first lot of six buses, four will be launched on Friday.

The first bus will be inaugurated at Wadala depot by the ruling Shiv Sena’s youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray, who was keen on inducting these buses in the city.

These electric buses are noiseless zero-emission vehicles. The introduction of such buses is coming at a time when major cities across the country, including Delhi, are struggling to deal with air pollution, which vehicles contribute to.