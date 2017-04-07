BMC to hold tutorial on DP 2034 for newly elected corporators

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct a tutorial on the Development Plan (DP) 2034 for newly elected corporators on April 13, mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar told HT on Thursday.

Mahadeshwar said the administration will be asked to set up an inquiry desk at civic headquarters after April 13 to help corporators clarify doubts about their wards.

The presentation will be held in a hall at the civic-run Nair Hospital. “We expect corporators to have queries about their wards. We have asked the administration to set up a desk to help them,” said Mahadeshwar.

Of the 227 newly elected corporators, around 158 have been elected for the first time.“Since most of the corporators are new and do not know much about the DP, we decided to hold a presentation for them. In the group leaders meeting last week, the civic chief sought to fix the date and venue,” said a senior civic official. The official said the BMC will present key provisions in the revised 20-year blueprint for the city.

After a six-member committee submitted their recommendations to the plan, the corporation had to pass it by March 20. However, it sought a two-month extension from the state to study the plan and the recommendations. Congress group leader Ravi Raja said he asked for a ward-wise presentation on the DP in the group leaders meeting.

However, civic officials said a ward-wise meeting would be time-consuming and result in a consultation process, which the BMC cannot engage in at this stage.

Read

Mumbai’s development plan takes centre stage in BMC’s budget

Development Plan: Final step for BMC will be giant step for Mumbai

BMC polls: Political parties give a miss to Mumbai’s development plan