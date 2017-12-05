Chhagan Bhujbal money laundering case: ED seizes properties worth Rs20 crore

The enforcement directorate (ED), which has filed a money-laundering case against former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, his son Pankaj and nephew Sameer, has attached five immovable properties worth Rs20.41 crore.

The agency provisionally attached bungalows, flats and office spaces at Mumbai, Nashik and Pune. “The total loss to the exchequer, that is, the proceeds of the crime in this case is Rs840.16 crore. So far, the ED has attached properties worth Rs178 crore,” said an ED officer.

Earlier, the central agency had attached flats, bungalows, fixed deposits, land, buildings and a sugar factory. The properties include a nine-storey building in Santacruz and an open plot in Bandra.

The ED said Bhujbal, then public works department minister, and his other associates misused their designation and entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat and cause the government financial losses by sanctioning various development projects. It was also alleged that Bhujbal accepted kickbacks through the firms of his relatives and employees in return.