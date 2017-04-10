In Mumbai: Man gets 10 years in jail for possessing fake notes worth Rs6 lakh

A sessions court in Mumbai recently convicted a man and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing fake notes worth Rs6 lakh.

Murtuza Ali Shaikh, 36, was arrested on October 28, 2014, near Krishna Hotel on Nehru Road in Vile Parle (East), said police inspector PS Wavhal, head of Mumbai crime branch unit 8.

Shaikh was found carrying 600 Rs1,000 notes. “The fake notes were as good as real ones. It is difficult for a layman to make out the differences between the two. We suspect that the notes were brought to the country via the Bangladesh border,” said a police officer.

Shaikh was booked under section 489 B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 15A, 16 and 17 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Judge VP Avhad sentenced him to concurrent sentences of 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and seven years’ rigorous imprisonment under two sections. Shaikh must also pay a fine of Rs5,000.

Read

In Mumbai: Cops seize fake notes worth ₹3.40 lakh from 36-year-old man

Merchant held for depositing 11 fake ₹500 notes in Thane