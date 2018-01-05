Major fire breaks out in residential tower in south Mumbai; third incident in 9 days

A major fire has broken out in the basement of a residential building in south Mumbai’s Nagpada neighbourhood. No injuries have been reported so far, an official said.

The seven-storey Zia building on Bellasis Road has been evacuated, fire brigade officials said, adding that one person stranded on an upper floor had to be rescued.

The fire started around noon, and by 12:34pm, was declared as a level 3 blaze. Currently, eight fire engines and five water tankers have been deployed at the spot. Officials said the fire was brought under control by 1.30pm.

This is the fourth big fire in Mumbai in less than three weeks. On December 18, a blaze in a small farsan shop at Saki Naka killed 12 workers who were sleeping there. Ten days later, on December 28, fire broke out in a pub in Kamala Mills compound, killing 14 people. A week later, on January 4, a short circuit triggered a fire in a residential building in Andheri (East), claiming the lives of four members of a family.