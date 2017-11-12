Man arrested for drowning 4-year-old stepson in bucket near Mumbai

In a gruesome incident, a 25-year-old man drowned his four-year-old stepson in a bucketful of water on Friday. Police arrested the accused, Vishal Jaiswal, soon after.

Jaiswal is a caterer who lives at Santosh Bhuvan in Nallasopara (East). His wife works at a factory in Vasai and has three sons from her first marriage, said police.

When his wife went to work, one of their children, Piyush, went to a neighbour’s house to play. When he returned home, Vishal hit him with a broom and then drowned him, said inspector Kerubhau Kolhe, Tulinj police station. He then threatened his two other stepsons, saying they would meet with the same fate if they revealed what he had done.

“When his wife returned home, she was shocked to find her son drowned and reported the matter to us,” Kolhe said. “We were suspicious of Jaiswal. When women officers questioned the two sons separately, they told us the truth. Jaiwal then confessed,” he added.

Police said Jaiswal had fought with his neighbour the previous day, as he did not want his stepson going over to his house. “When he found out it had happened again, he was enraged,” said Kolhe. Jaiswal was arrested under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, produced before the Vasai court and remanded in police custody for five days.