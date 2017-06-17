Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar involved in money laundering case with Chhagan Bhujbal: AAP

In the backdrop of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s visit to Mumbai, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar has links with jailed NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in the money laundering case.

According to AAP, Ashish Shelar’s former business partner Mahesh Baldi is the link between the two leaders. “Ashish Shelar was the partner of Mahesh Baldi in Sarveshwar Logistics Private Limited. The same Mahesh Baldi in his other company, Discovery Buildcon Private Limited, had advanced a loan of Rs50 lakh to Chhagan Bhujbal, which is being investigated by the ED (Enforcement Directorate). This shows that there is a link between Shelar and Bhujbal,” said Priti Sharma Menon, national spokesperson, AAP.

Menon said she is ready to meet Amit Shah and present him with proof of Shelar’s involvement in the money laundering case. The AAP wrote a letter on Saturday to the Union home ministry and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Shelar.

Shelar has refuted the allegations, saying that AAP’s intention is to malign him. “I have resigned from all companies, and the attempt to link me to Bhujbal is an attempt to malign my image. I have no direct or indirect connection with Bhujbal, his associates or his firms. Since I am not associated with any company, I have no idea whom they deal with or are associated with,” said Shelar.

The AAP, in its press conference, accused the BJP of trying to shield Shelar while using its might against their opponents. “We have the CBI harassing Manish Sisodia (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) and NDTV on frivolous grounds, but despite proof being submitted against Shelar, no action has been initiated against him,” said Menon. Menon had accused Shelar in July last year on similar grounds, and rued that no action was initiated against him till date. She said all agencies like the Economic Offences Wing, Anti-Corruption bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Maharashtra Lokayukta and State Election Commission have failed to take action despite complaints by the AAP.

Shelar, who started as a student leader and then a civic corporator, has seen a phenomenal rise in recent years. As Mumbai’s party chief, he received accolades for the BJP’s stellar performance in the Mumbai civic polls where the party increased its tally to 82 from 31.