Mumbai building collapse LIVE: Eight killed in Bhendi Bazar area, fire breaks out at site

A multi-storeyed residential building collapsed in Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai on Thursday, with the civic officials fearing that about 40 people many people are trapped under the rubble.

“Our disaster management cell received a call at 8.40am about the collapse. We immediately rushed fire brigade personnel to the site to rescue the trapped people. We fear that several people are trapped under the debris,” a senior Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) official said.

Below are the live updates:

12.21pm: Thirty people feared trapped

12.18pm: Buildings in the vicinity vacated

12.17pm: Eight killed, 14 injured

12.16pm: Fire breaks out at the site

12.16pm: Three more people rescued

12.15pm: Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar visits the site

12.13pm: Elderly couple among the dead: PTI

12.11pm: Authorities advising people living in adjacent building to vacate: AP

11.57am: 125 fire brigade officials and 90 NDRF officials at the site

11.56am: The injured include 2 firemen

11.51am: First notice was sent in 2011

11.49am: Mumbai has seen 3 building collapses in two months

11.45am: The building was at least 50 years old

11.43am: 7 dead, 15 injured

11.32am: Four families were living in the building

11.31am: It was a dilapidated building and notices were served to vacate it

11.25am: The building had 12 rooms and six godowns on the ground floor

11.16am: 4 dead, 13 injured

11.14am: A 43-member team is conducting rescue operations, reports AFP.

11.12am: A police official told Reuters nine families were living in the building, which is located in Mumbai’s Dongri neighbourhood, an area full of narrow streets with closely packed buildings, some nearly a century old.

11.02am: “Twelve people, who were found under the debris , were rushed to JJ hospital. While five of them are in critical condition, two were brought dead. One patient died during treatment,” said Dr TP Lahane from JJ hospital.

11.01am: 3 dead, 12, including 2 firemen, injured

10:51am: Three people have been killed in the collapse, reports news agency ANI.

10:46am: Forty people are believed to be stuck inside and a 43-member team is conducting rescue operations, an official for India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told AFP.

10:45am: A Mumbai Police official said the area near the building has been cordoned off. The fire department personnel and medical staff have reached the spot.