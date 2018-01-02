Mumbai civic body’s New Year resolutions: Execute DP, build cycle track

This year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also reeled off a list of New Year resolutions. It includes completing key projects, although implementation of the Development Plan 2034 would be one of the biggest tasks for it in 2018. The DP is expected to be finalised and sent back to the civic body by the state government by March.

Apart from this, BMC chief Ajoy Mehta approved and listed more than 40 minor and major projects in November, 2017. While some are expected to be finished this year, works on others may start soon. You may see new additions in the city like the new cycle track along the 39-km-long Tansa pipeline, beautification of Bandra Fort and Talao, LED streetlights, 18,000 public toilets and fire inspection cells at all 34 fire stations in 2018.

According to civic officials, the demolition of 16,628 structures along Tansa is part of its last phase, after which the cycle track will be constructed on both sides of the pipeline in three phases. The 19-crore beautification project at Bandra’s 17th century Portuguese fort is expected to begin by March end.

The civic body will also be working on improving Mithi riverside, widening arterial Swami Vivekananda Road and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, redeveloping municipal markets, restoring heritage sites like the Flora and Fitzgerald fountains and setting up the Town Vending Committee which will demarcate vending, non-vending and restricted zones in the city.

Also, some of the 140 reserved plots on the DP will also be developed this year, said officials. The BMC on July 31, 2017, had passed a 20-year draft DP and a separate document for three land parcels at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Oshiwara and Kurla on October 12 last year.

It plans to begin work on eight major projects, most significant of which is the 29.2-km long coastal road connecting the island city to the western suburbs. The other works include setting up sewage treatment plants in various parts of the city and a waste-to-energy plant at Deonar, safely shutting down the Mulund dumpyard, building Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and sports complexes at Andheri and Dahisar.

Mumbaiites can also expect procedural work on establishing seven new swimming pools, parking spaces in Bandra and Byculla and a textile museum.