Mumbai group opposes elevated Metro, wants underground one so open spaces can be saved

Bandra and Andheri residents, who do not want the elevated DN Nagar-Mankhurd 2B Metro line to disrupt their open spaces and buildings, have formed a committee to oppose it.

A federation of citizen groups has initiated a ‘Mumbai Jodo’ campaign to ask for an underground Metro instead. The steering committee under this campaign comprises 12 activists and experts.

Anandini Thakoor, trustee of H/W Federation, said a general committee was working towards creating mass awareness by holding meetings at the local level. “Different citizen groups have filed petitions,” said Thakoor.

Activists said the 2B line will disrup open spaces and buildings in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz (West) and congest the arterial SV Road. Citizens and schoolchildren had staged a protest against it on August 11.

Architects Nitin Killawala and Jaffer Jhaveri have proposed that the Metro 2A line (Dahisar-D N Nagar) be connected to the underground Metro line 3 (Seepz-Colaba) at the domestic airport.

“Connecting the Metro lines will save up to Rs10,000 crore and provide seamless connectivity from Dahisar to Colaba. Later, there can be an extension to Mankhurd if ridership is high,” said Hansel D’souza, an activist and a member of the committee.

Next, citizens plan to meet authorities and discuss the issue with stakeholders. The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for September 10.