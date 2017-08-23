Mumbai’s coastal road project: Work may start early next year

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious coastal road project has reached the final stage of tendering process. Senior civic officials said the request for proposal (RFP) will be issued by this week, post which, the companies qualified can submit their technical and financial bids.

On Tuesday, the civic chief gave his nod to invite RFPs from qualified bidders, senior civic officials confirmed. BMC has finalised November 21 as the deadline to finalise the contractor who will be handling phase -1 of the ambitious coastal road project. Post which, BMC is hoping to start work on-ground by early 2018.

The Rs15,000 crore project will connect Mumbai’s western suburbs to the island city.

The distance currently takes an estimated three hours for motorists. Meant to ease traffic, the project will be a combination of under-sea tunnels, elevated roads and road on reclaimed land.

For phase - 1 from Princess Street flyover to Bandra-Worli sea link, BMC has estimated reclaiming 90 hectares. The entire stretch will be 29.2 kms long.

A senior civic official said, “We had 17 bidders who had participated in the request for qualification (RFQ) process held in November 2016. Of which, the qualified companies will be asked to submit their proposals for the final round.” The companies disqualified in the process will be sent an explanation from BMC, the official said.

Officials, however, refused to divulge details on the number of companies who have qualified for the final process.

Once they qualify the technical criteria, the lowest financial bidder will be selected to execute the project. The bidders for the mega project of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government include six international and five Indian companies. Some of the well-known companies that have bid for the project also include Reliance, HCC and L&T. The project recently got a final nod from the Central government’s Ministry of Environment.