Owner of tax consultancy firm arrested for cheating clients of Rs1 crore

The Amboli police recently arrested the owner of a tax consultancy company in Andheri for allegedly cheating two clients of Rs1 crore under the pretext of paying their taxes.

According to the Amboli police, the arrested accused is a BCom graduate who runs a tax consultancy firm. The two FIRs registered against him are by his clients, one of which is an event management company and the other is a company that imports audio systems.

An official from Amboli police station said, “He used to work as the tax consultant for two companies and took money from them under the pretext of paying their taxes. He paid some part of the taxes, while the remaining he used to keep to himself. In one case, he even made forged documents to mislead the client.”

“The victims made a mistake of not checking if the accused paid their dues properly or not. They realised this only after the government served them a notice towards the end of 2015, after which they registered the cases with us. We have not been able to recover the stolen amount. He claims to have spent it,” added the official.

The two FIRs have been registered in January and February last year. While the first FIR registered by the company involves Rs21 lakh and includes charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery, the second FIR involves Rs79 lakh and includes sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust. The accused was first arrested on December 29 last year in the first FIR and after being sent to judicial custody in that case he was arrested again on January 5 this year in the second FIR. He has been remanded in police custody till Wednesday.

