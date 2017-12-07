Two comfy Bombardier local trains to run on Mumbai’s central line from next week

The swanky Bombardier locals are likely to make daily suburban commute pleasant on central railway (CR), from next week. The Bombardier locals have better speed, breaking power, ventilation, more leg space, and comfortable seats.

The trains, procured under second phase of Mumbai Urban Transport project (MUTP-II), are currently undergoing modifications to match the coach alignment of CR.

It has been a long pending demand of the commuters that the new Bombardier locals be introduced on the central railway line. Earlier, all MUTP-II locals slated for CR were given to the western railway (WR), and in lieu of that CR received old Siemens locals procured under MUTP-I.

Of the 72 Bombardier locals with the WR, one has been transferred to CR and another one will be transferred next week, in exchange for two Medha locals. According to WR officials, they will give a total of 4 Bombardier locals to CR.

CR will receive 20 more Bombardier locals from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) of Indian railways.

According to CR officials, the Bombardier locals are likely to be introduced on the Harbour corridor. They require approval from the commissioner of railway safety before introducing the locals for passenger service.