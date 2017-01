Renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Naqsh Lyallpuri died at his residence this morning, family sources said. He was 88.

Naqsh was born as Jaswant Rai in the town of Lyallpur in Punjab (now in Pakistan). He first got break in the 1952 film Jaggu with the song Agar Teri Aakhon Se Aakhein Mila Doon.

He went on to write lyrics in films like Chetna, which was his first big break, followed by Aahista Aahista, Tumhare Liye, Gharonda among others.

Here’s a playlist of his top songs: