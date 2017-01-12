 Raftaar welcomes Badshah’s new-born daughter with photo, sweet message | music | Hindustan Times
Raftaar welcomes Badshah’s new-born daughter with photo, sweet message

music Updated: Jan 12, 2017 14:52 IST
Badshah’s friends rapper Raftaar and actor Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to congratulate the Kala Chasma hitmaker on the arrival of the new born.

Rapper Badshah and his wife Jasmine have become parents to a baby girl.

“BETI HUI HAIN. Congratulations @badboyshah bhai and @thejessymessy bhabi. Chacha bann gaya ooyyeeeeeee. Rabba Meher Kari,” Raftaar posted on Instagram along with a picture of the new born.

“Congratulations @Its_Badshah on the arrival of the new born wish her good health n love,” tweeted Sidharth.

Badshah is currently seen as a judge on music reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani.

