25,000 flats will be delivered by March, says UP-RERA chief in Ghaziabad

As many as 25,000 flats will be delivered by the end of this financial year in Ghaziabad, said Uttar Pradesh principal secretary Mukul Singhal during his visit to the city.

Singhal, the principal secretary of housing and urban planning and the interim chairman of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), visited the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) headquarters to review ongoing projects.

Singhal reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring delivery of flats as per schedule.

GDA officials in a meeting on Saturday said that around 25,000 flats/units that have been delayed so far will be delivered by the end of this financial year and nearly 5,000 of these units have already been delivered.

Homebuyers had also demanded more transparency in the delivery process and schedule.

“We will upload the required details on the website,” Ritu Maheshwari, vice-chairperson of GDA, said.

A delegation of homebuyers facing a delay in delivery of flats in Bhramputra Enclave in Siddharth Vihar, under UP Avas Vikas scheme, also met Singhal at the GDA office.

“We have already paid for our flats and these were to be delivered by the end of 2015. However, there has been no delivery till date. We are paying EMIs of bank loans and are also forced to spend on rental for housing,” Neeraj Gupta, an allottee of the scheme, said.

Homebuyers cited another scheme of the Avas Vikas that was delayed, under which the agency had lowered the circle rates and returned a fixed interest for the delay.

“Rates for the Siddharth Vihar scheme will be decided as per norms. The possession to homebuyers of the scheme will be expedited. We are working on sticking to the schedule and giving possession to all homebuyers,” Singhal said.

The issue of delayed possession is affecting thousands of homebuyers in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad. The UP government had formed a three-minister panel to decide on the timeline of delivery of flats. The ministers have also said that they will not hesitate in getting FIRs lodged against developers who do not adhere to the schedule.

Singhal added that authorities in UP, including those in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, have been given a list of 250 housing projects, details of which are yet to be uploaded on UP-RERA website.

“The authorities will get in touch with developers and expedite the process of uploading the complete project details. UP-RERA has the maximum number of complaints among all the authorities in the country. Complaints are lodged online and the court system is also online. We are also trying to expedite resolution of issues,” he said.

He said that the recommendations of the Comptroller & Audit General, with respect to GDA audit, have positive recommendations and these will be implemented soon. However, he declined to elaborate on the recommendations.