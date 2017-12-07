Ghaziabad: Arms dealer who supplied weapons for murder of RSS leader held

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested Malook, in connection with the attack on National Investigation Agency (NIA) and UP police teams in Nahali village of Ghaziabad on Sunday, from near Seemapuri border.

UP police officers said they have informed the NIA of the development as the accused is also suspected of supplying arms for the murder an RSS worker, Ravinder Gosain, in Ludhiana.

Gosain was shot dead by two unidentified persons on a bike outside his Gagandeep Colony residence in Ludhiana on October 17. The Punjab police registered a case and arrested two accused, Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep Singh, who were transferred to NIA custody on November 22. Hardeep is stated to be from Italy, while his ancestral residence in Amloh, Fatehgarh Sahib.

The police said the accused admitted to their involvement in eight incidents of murder and attempted murder in Punjab that have taken place since January 2016. It is also claimed that targets in the incident were members of the RSS and other Hindu organisations, apart from a Christian pastor, Sultan Masih, who was murdered in July 2017 in Ludhiana.

The NIA claimed that the murders were executed under a larger conspiracy to destabilise Punjab and was hatched by Sikh extremist elements based in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

The police said that during questioning, the duo named others from western UP who had supplied weapons for executing the murders.

Following this, the teams of NIA and UP police raided Nahali village in Ghaziabad early morning on December 3 but were allegedly attacked by villagers and a constable also suffered a bullet injury. During the melee, Malook managed to flee police custody.

The Ghaziabad police lodged a case of attempt to murder and rioting against several persons and 60 unidentified persons.

“He was arrested from Seemapuri border near Delhi in connection with the attack on NIA and police teams on Sunday. We have informed NIA officials and they will be arriving to question the accused,” AK Maurya, superintendent of police (rural), Ghaziabad, said.

“We are still questioning him and will produce at a court on Friday,” Maurya said.

Police sources said that after fleeing their custody, Malook went into hiding and stayed at railway stations, small dhabas and hotels in Ghaziabad and areas bordering Delhi.

The police also arrested Nau Bahar, Malook’s brother, in connection with the attack on police teams. So far, the police have arrested five persons, including Malook, in connection with the case lodged at Bhojpur.

Following the incident, most of the young men from Nahali fled the village and have not returned, the police said.

“The men may return now as the police have arrested Malook. We expect the police will release some pressure after his arrest and people will return. As of now, only women and children from the majority of families are staying in the village,” said Shaukeen, a villager.

The Ghaziabad police said that as many as 11 cases are pending against Malook at Anand Vihar in Delhi, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Ghaziabad.