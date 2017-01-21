Two trucks filled with sand caught in Greater Noida

Under their operation ‘dhar-pakad’ (raid and seize), the Greater Noida police seized two tractors that were being used to carry sand mined illegally in Kambakshpur village on Saturday morning. However, the police were unable to catch the tractor drivers, who fled into the nearby forests.

“As part of the operation, we were patrolling our police station area Saturday morning when we noticed a tractor filled with sand. Upon reaching the spot, we discovered that the sand has been extracted from Yamuna banks and it was from illegal sand mining,” said Manish Kumar Sharma.

Police seized the two tractors with sand and filed a case against the owners of the tractors.

“We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 379, 411 (attempt to steal) and section 21 of the Illegal Mining Act against the owners of the tractors. Further investigation will divulge more details about the owner’s identity,” said Sharma.

However, the police were unable to nab the tractor drivers who allegedly fled into the nearby forests.

“By the time we reached the spot, the drivers escaped into the forests. We are suspecting a nexus of sand mafia behind this act and soon we will be able to reach to a conclusion,” Sharma said.