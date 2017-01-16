UP Elections: Gautam Budh Nagar admin makes arrangements for nomination

The district administration has made necessary arrangements for candidates to file their nomination, which is scheduled to start on Tuesday, for the upcoming state assembly elections in UP.

The district administration officials and police personnel made necessary provisions and assessed security measures at the venue — the courts of the additional district magistrate and the sub-divisional magistrate in the collectorate.

The last date for filing nomination is January 24. Scrutiny of the documents will be done on January 25. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is January 27. The polling date for the district is February 11.

Sub-divisional Magistrate (Sadar) RK Singh issued instructions to the staff regarding the guidelines to be followed and the documents to be collected from those filing nominations.

“Proper barricading (of the collectorate) has been done ahead of filing the nomination papers. Only limited persons will be allowed to accompany candidates to file the nomination, as per the EC guidelines,” Singh said.

As per the arrangements, the area around the district magistrate’s office will not be affected. Candidates will move to the left from the main gate of the collectorate building in the barricaded area, which leads to the rooms for the filing of nomination. Vehicles are to be parked near the district panchayat office.

The nomination halls are numbered according to the assembly segments — 113 for Noida, 114 for Dadri and 119 for Jewar.

The returning officer (RO) for Noida assembly segment is sub-divisional magistrate Amit Kumar Singh, for Dadri is sub-divisional magistrate RK Singh and for Jewar is sub-divisional magistrate Vivek Srivastava.

Senior police officials and intelligence officials surveyed the area and issued directions for posting of additional police and paramilitary force at certain points.

“I have appealed to the candidates to follow the EC guidelines and limit the number of persons (to accompany them) to the nomination hall. This will save them as well as others from unnecessary inconvenience,” Nagendra Pratap Singh, district magistrate and district election officer, said.