Woman allegedly gangraped in moving car, dumped in Greater Noida after 8-hour ordeal

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a group of men in a moving car on Monday night, police said.

The woman was allegedly abducted from Sohna in Gurgaon and dumped in Greater Noida after an eight-hour assault, which put the spotlight on the safety of women in national capital Delhi and areas surrounding it.

India brought in more stringent laws against sexual offenders after the fatal gang-rape of a student in Delhi in December 2012, but they have failed to stem the tide of violence against women across the country.

“The victim has claimed that she was picked up at around 8.30pm on Monday in Gurgaon. She was allegedly raped in the car while the accused were driving around,” said Suniti, superintendent of police (Noida Rural), said.

The woman, believed to be a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan who had come to Sohna for work, was thrown out of the car in Greater Noida around 4am, the official said.

Police said the woman was spotted crying in front of Yatharth Hospital in the jurisdiction of Kasna police station. She was later taken to a hospital for medical examination.

Greater Noida police also said they were coordinating with Gurgaon officials for the investigation.