Live streaming of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - where to see live boxing

The much awaited fight between the two biggest stars from the world of boxing and Mixed Martial Arts, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is slated for Sunday (August 27) at 9 AM IST. Live streaming of the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor boxing bout will be available online.

The Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor bout which is also pegged as the ‘Fight of the Millennium’ will only be streamed live on - VEQTA.in and its Android and iOS Apps.

This will be the first time that such a global mega sporting event will not be telecasted on any television channel in India but only on a digital platform, says the rights holders, Veqta.

What date is the fight and at what time?

Fans in the India will be able to watch the historic fight of the millennium live on VEQTA.in, on Sunday August 27, 2017 at 9:00am (IST), the under-card fights will be broadcast Live on the platform from 6:30 am (IST) onwards. The fights will also be available on the platform for sports fans to view on a video on demand basis after the event.

Where is the fight taking place?

The event will take place in the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, U.S.A. Las Vegas hosts most of the major boxing championships and UFC fights.

How can I watch it on VEQTA?

VEQTA will be Live Streaming all the action from the event on its digital platforms.

• Website - https://veqta.in/

• Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.veqta&hl=en

• iOS - https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/veqta/id1044161618?mt=8