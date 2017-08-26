 Live streaming of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - where to see live boxing | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 26, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Live streaming of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - where to see live boxing

Live streaming of the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor boxing bout will be available in India online. Boxing purists have dismissed the bout as nothing more than a cash grab.

other sports Updated: Aug 26, 2017 14:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and MMA figher Connor McGregor pose during a media press conference August 23, 2017 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather, the 40-year-old undefeated former welterweight boxing champion, has been lured out of retirement to face McGregor, a star of mixed martial arts' Ultimate Fighting Championship. The two men meet in a 12-round contest under boxing rules on August 26th that is tipped to become the richest fight in history. Live streaming of the Mayweather vs McGregor fight will be available online on Sunday morning at 9 AM in India.
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and MMA figher Connor McGregor pose during a media press conference August 23, 2017 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather, the 40-year-old undefeated former welterweight boxing champion, has been lured out of retirement to face McGregor, a star of mixed martial arts' Ultimate Fighting Championship. The two men meet in a 12-round contest under boxing rules on August 26th that is tipped to become the richest fight in history. Live streaming of the Mayweather vs McGregor fight will be available online on Sunday morning at 9 AM in India.(AFP)

The much awaited fight between the two biggest stars from the world of boxing and Mixed Martial Arts, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is slated for Sunday (August 27) at 9 AM IST. Live streaming of the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor boxing bout will be available online.

The Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor bout which is also pegged as the ‘Fight of the Millennium’ will only be streamed live on - VEQTA.in and its Android and iOS Apps.

This will be the first time that such a global mega sporting event will not be telecasted on any television channel in India but only on a digital platform, says the rights holders, Veqta.

What date is the fight and at what time?

Fans in the India will be able to watch the historic fight of the millennium live on VEQTA.in, on Sunday August 27, 2017 at 9:00am (IST), the under-card fights will be broadcast Live on the platform from 6:30 am (IST) onwards. The fights will also be available on the platform for sports fans to view on a video on demand basis after the event.

Where is the fight taking place?

The event will take place in the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, U.S.A. Las Vegas hosts most of the major boxing championships and UFC fights.

How can I watch it on VEQTA?

VEQTA will be Live Streaming all the action from the event on its digital platforms.

• Website - https://veqta.in/

• Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.veqta&hl=en

• iOS - https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/veqta/id1044161618?mt=8

more from other sports
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you