Renowned wrestler and coach Sukhchain Singh Cheema dies in road accident

Renowned wrestler and coach Sukhchain Singh Cheema, who was a Dronacharya Awardee, died in a road accident Wednesday night on the Patiala Bypass.

Sukhchain Singh Cheema, who was a bronze medallist in the 1974 Tehran Asian Games, is the son of ‘Rustum-e-Hind’ title winner and Olympian Kesar Singh Cheema. Sukhchain also coached his son, ‘Rustum-e-Hind’ and Olympian Parwinder Singh Cheema, a former Commonwealth Games champion and an Arjuna Awardee.

Sukhchain belonged to a family with wrestling heritage that can be traced back to the time when wrestlers were patronised by local kings, including the Maharaja of Patiala. After Partition, Patiala”s wrestling legacy found continuity in Kesar Singh Cheema, who migrated from Pakistan.

Kesar won the “Rustam-e-Hind” and “Bharat Kesri” titles and represented India at the 1952 Olympics. He also established an akhara close to the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, where Sukhchain honed his skills as a wrestler, before taking over as a coach.

His sudden demise would leave a huge void in Punjab and Indian wrestling as well as the akhara and dangal circuit.