Prohibitory orders in Bihar’s Bhabua town after WhatsApp message sparks tension, five arrested

Police in Bhabua town in southwest Bihar are on high alert after an objectionable WhatsApp message sparked communal tension on the eve of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), that bans assembly of more than four people, has been imposed in the town till further orders by the Kaimur district administration as a precautionary measure.

The trouble started when a group of people, hurt by the WhatsApp message, blocked the main road at Ekta Chowk and attacked a house at Purana Chowk in the town on Monday.

The mob forcibly entered the house of Shambhu Halwai, allegedly assaulted men and women, damaged utensils, furniture and belongings and looted valuables. Family members said a boy of the family was married on the Sunday night and the newlywed bride had just arrived at the house with gifts and valuables when the attackers ransacked the house.

READ| Internet services suspended after tension grips Bihar’s Nawada

A police team, led by superintendent of police (SP) Harpreet Kaur, rushed to the locality and dispersed the mob after using mild force. Kaur later visited Halwai’s attacked house, met the family and assured them security and action against attackers.

Five alleged attackers had been arrested and the minor boy, who allegedly posted the objectionable matter, detained for interrogation, Kaur said, adding that the arrested men were being sent to jail.

Police had been deployed at all sensitive places and the situation was under control, Kaur said.

READ| Tension in Madhubani village over Shivling dispute, 1 killed

The police were examining the video footage to identify the other attackers, the SP said. Those found guilty of creating trouble would not be spared, she added.

Bhabua, the headquarters of Kaimur district, 197 km southwest of state capital Patna, has no history of any major communal strife in the past.