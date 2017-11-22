Centre approves PCMC’s Rs 244 crore 24x7 water supply project

With an aim to improve water supply in the city, the central government has approved the ₹244 crore detailed project report of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) regarding the 24X7 water supply scheme in the city. The project will be completed in two years, said officials.

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the central government has sanctioned the Rs 244 crore plan. PCMC has implemented the 24X7 water supply scheme in 40% of the city under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) while the remaining 60% area will be covered under the AMRUT scheme within in the next two years, said Ramdas Tambe, executive engineer, water supply department.

Tambe said, “The administration has decided to call four separate tenders for four different parts of the city. Out of which, two proposals were sent to the state government and accepted. This time, we will use Moderate Density Polythene Pipes (MDPE) that are known to be long lasting. These are manufactured with anti-rust technology. Also, this time, all old pipes will be replaced so that the leakages will stop as well as the unauthorised connections will be identified.”

Standing committee chief Seema Salve said, “The city is divided into four parts for the new water supply scheme. We have completed the paperwork for the project and the tendering process of three parts of the city is mostly finalised and will be submitted in the standing committee meeting to be held on November 22 for approval. This new scheme will benefit nearly 17 lakh people in the city.”

Under the new AMRUT scheme, the administration has decided to construct nine new water storage tanks at different places; of which two tanks will be constructed in Jadhavwadi, one each at Nigdi Water Purification Centre, Kala Khadak, Punawale, Pimple Saudagar and Annasaheb Magar Stadium (Kharalwadi).

These new water tanks will help increase the water pressure in these respective areas and the residents will get sufficient water, added Tambe.

Due to irregular and unreliable water supply, the residents have no choice to store water. Water supply is not sufficient due to the geographical structure, low pressure and other technical reasons. With the new plan of the municipal corporation being implemented soon, there is a possibility that the city will receive enough water.