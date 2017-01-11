AAP workers will not stay alive if Badal tells Akalis to turn violent: Harsimrat after shoe attack on CM

While accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann of encouraging voters to turn violent ahead of the Punjab elections, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Wednesday that “if chief minister Parkash Singh Badal told workers of our party (Shiromani Akali Dal or SAD) to turn violent, AAP workers will not stay alive”.

The MP, who was campaigning in Budhlada, spoke in the context of the CM being hit by a shoe-thrower during a function in his segment, Lambi, in Muktsar earlier in the day. A few days ago, stones were hurled at the convoy of Harsimrat’s husband and the CM’s son, deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, in his segment, Jalalabad, in Fazilka district.

While the shoe-thrower has been linked to Sikh radicals, the Jalalabad protest was attributed to the AAP by the Akalis. Mann has denied any involvement.

While talking about welfare schemes launched by the state government, she urged people to stay away from the AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal. “A Haryanvi and now the chief minister of Delhi, Kejriwal is an alien to our culture. He has double standards on issues like SYL canal, concerning Punjab.”

She also criticised state Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress national vice-president Rahul Gandhi for “defaming” the state on the drug issue. “After 1984, Punjabis were labelled as terrorists across the nation. Now they are labelled as drug addicts, thanks to the Congress party.”

Harsimrat addressed gatherings in different wards of Budhlada town and asked people to vote for SAD candidate Nishan Singh.