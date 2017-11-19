British national Johal was not tortured: Punjab Police

Rejecting Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh’s allegations of torture of British national Jagtar Singh Johal, alias Jaggi, arrested for targeted killings in Punjab, the state police on Sunday said due process of law was followed at every stage, with the accused allowed access to his counsel and family members, and also a team from the UK high commission.

Not only police have sufficient evidence to prove the complicity of Johal in targeted killings, they have also ensured that there was no violation of his rights at any stage, a police spokesperson said here on Sunday, trashing allegations of a frame-up and torture.

Besides being allowed to talk to his family members after his arrest, Jaggi was produced before a judicial magistrate within 24 hours of his arrest as laid down under the Criminal Procedure Code, the spokesperson said.

The British high commission was informed about Johal’s arrest. His medical examination was also conducted as required under the procedure, said the spokesperson.

The British deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh was in touch with the Punjab director general of police, said the spokesperson, adding that the envoy did not question Johal’s arrest.

The spokesperson said there was a huge pile of evidence against Johal, who had been produced before the court several times and taken on police remand as per the court’s orders, before he was sent on judicial remand to Faridkot jail on November 17.

Jaggi’s medical examination has also been conducted regularly since his arrest from Dakoha Fatak, Jalandhar, on November 4, said the spokesperson.

On November 15, Jagpreet Singh Chadha, a lawyer, met Johal and the next day a team of the UK high commission, comprising Margaret Partridge and Amit Kotecha met him, added the spokesperson.

Giving details of Johal’s involvement in conspiracy, coordination, funding and arranging of weapons for members of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) module busted in connection with targeted killings, the spokesperson said the accused came in contact with Gursharanbir Singh, also a British national based in Coventry, UK, who was involved in the killing of Rulda Singh, Punjab President of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat in July 2009.