Chandigarh forecast: Fog to return, cold will continue to bite

Visibility will become poor over this week as the weather department has predicted dense fog in the region during the next few days, though Chandigarh will witness moderate fog.

After 2.7 mm rain in Chandigarh on Sunday night, the maximum temperature dipped by 2°C. It was 21.1 degree on Sunday; however, it dipped to 19.3 degree on Monday. It was two degree below normal.

Sunday night remained quite warm. The night temperature increased from 7°C to 11.9°C and it was 5 degree above normal.

The night in Chandigarh was warmest in the region. While the night temperature in Ambala was 11.7°C, it was 10.6°C in Patiala, 9.8°C in Karnal.

“The night temperature will witness a dip by 2 degrees and the maximum temperature will remain almost the same,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological department, Chandigarh.

“The visibility will become poor in the next two-three days, as fog will intensify in the region. Dense fog is predicted in Punjab and Haryana and shallow fog in Chandigarh,” he said.

RAIN LIKELY ON JANUARY 23-24

The weatherman said Western Disturbances are expected after January 22. So, there are chances of rain on January 23-24.

FIVE TRAINS DELAYED

Kalka Mail (12311) was late by more than six hours. PatliputraChandigarh Express (13255) got late by more than 2 hours and Yesvantpur-Chandigarh Karnatka Sampark Kranti Express (22685) was late by more than an hour.

Other trains which were late by nearly an hour were Saharsa-Amritsar Jansadharan Weekly Express and Amb Andaura-Ambala DEMU.

WHAT IS FOG?

Tiny water drops hovering in the air are called fog. Fog is like a cloud. Shallow fog is fog on the ground that reduces visibility more in the horizontal than the vertical direction.

12 FLIGHTS DELAYED

A total of 12 flights were delayed on Monday due to poor runway visibility at the Chandigarh International Airport. The SpiceJet 130 between Chandigarh and Srinagar was delayed by one hour 20 minutes, Air India 464 between Chandigarh and Delhi and 9W Jet Airways 2658 were delayed by 17 minutes, Air Asia India 1825 between Chandigarh and Bengaluru was delayed by 46 minutes.

Meanwhile the 6E Indigo 477 between Chandigarh and Srinagar was delayed by 64 minutes, 9W Jet Airways 2654 between Chandigarh and Delhi was delayed by 75 minutes, Vistara 879 between Chandigarh and Delhi was delayed by 25 minutes, Spice Jet 2646 between Chandigarh and Delhi was delayed by 24 minutes, SpiceJet 253 between Chandigarh and Delhi was delayed by 53 minutes.

NEW MUMBAI, PUNE FLIGHTS DEPART ON TIME

Fog did not affect Air India’s new flights as it launched two new direct flights from Chandigarh to Pune and Mumbai. The first-ever flight from Chandigarh to Pune took off from Chandigarh International airport at 10.50am and new ChandigarhMumbai flight took off from Chandigarh at 545pm. Both the flights will run five days a week -Monday to Friday on an A320 aircraft. Officials claimed they received a good response and cultural activities like Bhangra were held.