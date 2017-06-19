Diljit Dosanjh’s Super Singh runs into rough weather with SGPC; probe panel to watch Punjabi film

Taking note of allegations of “objectionable scenes” in the recently released Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Super Singh, the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has set up a four-member probe panel.

SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar says the panel will look into complaints such as a scene in which a missile heads towards the Golden Temple, the holiest shrine of the Sikhs.

“The film depicts imaginary scenes about the shrine and Akal Takht (the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs),” Badungar says. “Followers have also raised objections about disrespect shown to the turban,” he says.

The probe panel comprises SGPC member Ram Singh, Rajinder Singh Mehta, additional secretary Simarjit Singh and Sukhdev Singh.

The panel will watch the movie and submit its report to Badungar.

“If a filmmaker wants to make people aware about Sikhism, he should get the script cleared from the SGPC. The film should have been released only after that. Nobody will be allowed to play with Sikh sentiments for commercial interest,” Badungar says.

He appealed to the film industry to show sensitivity while making movies on religious issues.

Mumbai-based director Anurag Singh’s Super Singh, also starring Sonam Bajwa, was released on June 16. He is the director of the popular Jatt and Juliet series.