HC cracks whip on Haryana again, says don’t shy away from using force

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed the Haryana government not to shy away from using force to control the situation in the state that is under a lockdown ahead of the verdict in the rape trial against Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Panchkula.

Coming down heavily on the Haryana government during a hearing on the law and order in the state, the court directed the security forces to use force if required to bring the situation under control.

It asked the authorities to register a first information report (FIR) against any politician or religious leader who tries to instigate people by making provocative statements.

The court directed all social organisations and political leaders to refrain from making any statement that could vitiate peace in the state.

The court will resume hearing at 4 pm after the verdict in the special CBI court in Panchkula is given. It will review the law and order situation again.