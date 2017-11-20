Ludhiana factory collapse: One dead, army on alert

Fire broke out in a plastic manufacturing factory in Ludhiana’s industrial area on Monday morning at around 6:3am. Damage from the fire was so severe that the four-storey factory building eventually collapsed at 12:30 pm.

While the army has been put on alert, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is reaching the spot.

While locals say at least 40 persons, including 10 fire brigade officials, are trapped inside the building, police is pegging the number to be between 8-10. Rescue work in on.

At the time of filing this story, one death had been confirmed. Laxman Dilawar, an Akali leader who had come to inspect the spot, is also reportedly traped in the rubble along with three fire brigade senior officials.

