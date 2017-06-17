Patiala man booked for raping minor daughter for 2 years

In a shocking incident, a man had been raping his 14-year-old daughter for the past two years. The accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh, 40, of Virk Colony, Patiala.

The police have registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Investigation officer (IO) Harminder Singh said the victim along with her maternal aunt approached the police, following which the medical tests on the victim were conducted.

“The medical reports confirmed ‘forceful’ sexual assault with the victim,” the IO said.

In her complaint, the victim, who studies in Class-10, alleged that her mother died six years ago, following which she and her father, a daily wager, started sharing a room.

“The accused ‘forcefully’ developed sexual relations with his daughter and continued assaulting her sexually during the past two years,” the FIR stated.

The police said the victim was threatened by her father to face dire consequences if she dared to tell about this to anyone.

However, the victim narrated the series of incidents to her maternal aunt, who came to visit her on Thursday and she shared it with her, the IO said.

“The accused is at large since the registration of the case and a police team has been deployed to arrest him,” the IO added.