Punjab elections 2017: Kejriwal’s stay at ex-militant’s house in Moga sparks row

The stay of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal at the house of former Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) militant Gurinder Singh here on Saturday night has ruffled many feathers.

After addressing a rally at Zira on Saturday, Kejriwal furtively arrived in Moga at about 10pm and retired for the night at the house of Gurinder, who is currently in England. Even AAP’s Moga candidate Ramesh Grover didn’t know about this till Sunday morning.

Sources confirmed that the house is owned by Gurinder, who had remained active during the militancy as the KCF chief and a case was also registered against him at Baghapurana in 1997 for murder and under sections of arms and explosives Act. However, Gurinder was acquitted in the case.

As per the information, Gurinder, a native of Ghal Kalan village in Moga, had bought the house about three years ago and had been staying here before leaving to England about six months ago.

Sources said Gurinder’s Canada-based friend Satnam Singh received Kejriwal, who stayed alone in the house and left at about 10am on Sunday towards Amritsar.

Moga station house officer (SHO) Rajinderpal Singh confirmed Kejriwal stay, even as senior superintendent of police Gurpreet Singh Toor refrained from making a comment.

AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh denied that Arvind Kejriwal stayed at the house of a former terrorist. “AKali Dal has MLAs of the likes of Virsa Singh Valtoha who declare themselves as terrorists in the Vidhan Sabha,” he said.

Whose house is this

The house belongs to Gurinder Singh, who was active during the militancy as the Khalistan Commando Force chief. A case was registered against him at Baghapurana in 1997 for murder and under various sections of arms and explosives Act. However, Gurinder was acquitted in the case. He was staying in the house till six months ago before he moved to England.