Punjab polls: Congress releases second list of candidates, SAD turncoats still on hold

The Congress on Friday declared its second list of 16 candidates for the Punjab polls due early next year. As announced by Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, who had set off intense speculations by stating that “non-performing” sitting legislators will be dropped and seats of Dalit MLAs will be swapped, the party did not name MLA Joginder Singh Panjgrain from the reserved seat of Jaito and Tarlochan Singh Soondh from Banga.

Soondh had made headlines during the last session of the state assembly in September this year by hurling a shoe at the treasury benches which narrowly missed Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal’s brother-in-law and revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia. He has been replaced by Satnam Singh, who had contested from Adampur reserved seat in the last polls.

Panjgrain has been replaced with Mohammad Sadique, party’s legislator from Bhadaur reserved segment who was not doing well in survey reports from his own seat. Panjgrain was found to be “unviable” for swapping too. The other Dalit MLA whose seat has been swapped is Ajaib Singh Bhatti who has been moved from Bucho Mandi to Malout.

The list also has stamp of Amarinder’s other diktat -- that seats of sitting MLAs from general seats will not be changed. The four other sitting MLAs who have been retained in the second list will defend their own turfs.

INDIAN YOUTH CONGRESS CHIEF

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will recontest from Gidderbaha, Amrik Singh Dhillon will again be the Samrala candidate, Jagmohan Singh Kang has retained his Kharar seat despite “not looking good” in the survey reports and Karan Kaur Brar has been able to secure her Muktsar seat. With this, the total number of sitting MLAs renominated by the party has reached 35 out of 43.

Steering clear of MLAs and leaders who have joined the Congress from SAD and seats where it has yet to reach a consensus on the candidate, the party has however fielded more leaders from erstwhile People’s Party of Punjab whose chief Manpreet Badal is now the Congress candidate from Bathinda (urban). Former PPP leaders Harwinder Singh Laddi and Darshan Singh have found a place in the list along with former BSP MLA Nirmal Singh Nimma.

The seats of former BJP and Akali Dal MLAs -- Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Pargat Singh, Inderbir Bolaria -- do not find a mention, including that of Akali-turned-Congressmen such as Deepinder Dhillon and Harry Mann.

Congress second list: All 16 names

Gurdaspur: Barinderjit Singh Pahra

Khem Karan: Sukhpal Singh Bhullar

Bholath: Gurwinder Singh Atwal

Kartarpur (SC) : Chaudhary Surinder Singh

Banga (SC): Dr Satnam Singh Kainth

Balachaur: Chaudhary Darshan Lal Mangepur

Kharar: Jagmohan Singh Kang

Samrala: Amrik Singh Dhillon

Gidderbaha: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Malout (SC): Ajaib Singh Bhatti

Muktsar: Karan Kaur Brar

Jaitu (SC): Mohammad Sadique

Bathinda rural (SC): Harvinder Singh Laddi

Sunam: Daman Thind Bajwa

Bhadaur (SC): Nirmal Singh Nimma

Amargarh: Surjeet Singh Dhiman