 Ram Rahim rape verdict: Calm before the storm? Eerie silence engulfs Panchkula | punjab | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 25, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ram Rahim rape verdict: Calm before the storm? Eerie silence engulfs Panchkula

Thousands of Ram Rahim followers, await the verdict in the rape trial against their religious leader.

punjab Updated: Aug 25, 2017 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh(HT File )

A hushed silence descended on Panchkula as thousands of followers of Dera Sacha Sauda sat quietly in the open as it rained at Hafed Chowk adjoining Sector 4, awaiting the verdict in the rape trial against their religious leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday afternoon.

The area was heavily barricaded by Haryana Police and paramilitary personnel. Men and women, many of them young, weathered the downpour and sat in silence on the road leading to the Bella Vista hotel, 2 km from the court complex in Sector 1.

Anxiety was writ large on their faces.

This was one of the routes earmarked for the dera chief to take to the court but he was taken there by another road.

Earlier, children from houses in the vicinity were seen offering water to security personnel at the martyr Sandeep Shankla roundabout in Sector 2. The road to the Secretariat beyond the roundabout is cordoned off for the past three days.

more from punjab
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you