South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Score: Pat Cummins, Matt Renshaw aim to continue fightback in Durban

We didn't get the full allotted 90 overs on the opening day of the much-awaited series as bad light played spoilsport at the Kingsmead. Only 65.2 overs were possible on Day 1 and the umpires then took the players off due to bad light. Australia ended Day 1 at 187/6 with Renshaw and Cummins unbeaten on 46 and 33, respectively.

The officials will now try to make up the lost time on the second day.