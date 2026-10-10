South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Score: Pat Cummins, Matt Renshaw aim to continue fightback in Durban
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Pat Cummins and Matt Renshaw will aim to take the visitors to a respectable total in the Durban Test.
South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Score: Pat Cummins and Matt Renshaw will have their task cut out when they resume Australia's innings on Day 2 of the Durban Test against South Africa. The visitors finished the opening day at 187/6 after bad light brought an early end to the proceedings. Renshaw, unbeaten on 46, and captain Cummins, not out on 33, will take guard with an important task ahead. Their unbroken seventh-wicket partnership has given Australia some stability after the top order struggled against South Africa’s bowling attack. For South Africa, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje, playing his first Test in three years, claimed two wickets apiece....Read More
Only 65 overs were possible on Day 1
We didn't get the full allotted 90 overs on the opening day of the much-awaited series as bad light played spoilsport at the Kingsmead. Only 65.2 overs were possible on Day 1 and the umpires then took the players off due to bad light. Australia ended Day 1 at 187/6 with Renshaw and Cummins unbeaten on 46 and 33, respectively.
The officials will now try to make up the lost time on the second day.
Hello and welcome!
Hi, this is Shaunak Ghosh, and I'll be taking you through the upcoming Day 2 of the opening Test between South Africa and Australia. The Proteas had the upper hand on the 1st day as the hosts scalped six wickets in no time. However, Pat Cummins and Matt Renshaw led Australia's fightback and the duo would hope to continue with their resistance on Saturday in Durban.