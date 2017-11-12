Tarn Taran: Man’s throat slit over monetary dispute, dies

A man was reportedly killed after his throat was slit with a broken glass bottle over a money dispute in Chabhal, 23 km from Tarn Taran, on Sunday evening.

Deceased Harwinder Singh, alias Sonu, 35, was a resident of Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur district.

The victim’s father, Sawinder Singh, had recently sold some buffaloes to Balwinder Singh, 40, for Rs 4.80 lakh. On Sunday, the father-son duo had gone to Chabhal to collect the amount.

Police said, the two reached Balwinder’s house around 11 am, but could not meet him because he was out of station. At around 6:30 pm, the duo returned, expecting to collect their due.

However, Balwinder was in an inebriated condition. He broke a glass bottle and attacked Harwinder on his neck with it. He died on the spot and Balwinder fled the spot.

Station house officer of Chabhal police station Harpreet Singh, said, “A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) has been registered against Balwinder at Chabhal police station.”

He said the accused is absconding and police will arrest him soon.