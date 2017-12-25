Watch: Ludhiana woman ‘trapped’ in Saudi Arabia sends call for help via video message

A 46-year-old woman of Ludhiana, Kuldeep Kaur, allegedly enslaved in Saudi Arabia, has sent a video to her daughter claiming that she has been forced to work there as a servant and that her employers, a Saudi couple, are ill treating her. In the video, she also said that she is food deprived.

Now, her daughter, Sonia, a resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, has appealed to the authorities to rescue her mother and bring her back home. She also demanded a case against the travel agent, who ‘fraudulently’ sent Kuldeep to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Sonia said she was shocked to receive a call from her mother from Saudi Arabia. “My mother left home in the first week of August saying that she was going to Hemkunt Sahib for pilgrimage. Later, when she did not return, we got worried and looked for her at all possible places but in vain,” she said.

“We had also filed a missing report with division number 7 police station. On October 8, I received a brief call from my mother in which, she could only tell me that she was in Saudi Arabia and was fine. On Sunday, she again called and said she is being forced to work as domestic help in Saudi Arabia and is beaten up by her employers, one Mohammad Ahmad and his wife Sara and not given food also,” she added.

Watch the video here:

Sonia said that now, she has come to know that a woman travel agent had duped her mother and taken her to Saudi Arabia and sold her as a servant. She said her mother is illiterate and does not know the exact place in Saudi Arabia where she has been kept.

In the video received on Sunday, Kuldeep is seen crying. She says that she was duped by the travel agent, who took her to Saudi Arabia. There, she is being made to work as a servant and living in miserable conditions, she is seen lamenting in the video. She also reveals the contact number of her employers and requests the authorities to rescue her.

Kuldeep resided in EWS colony on Tajpur road, but following strained relationship with her husband, she had started living with her daughter in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar.

Sonia said her mother frequently went on pilgrimages and in August, she had told her that she was going to Hemkunt Sahib in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, commissioner of police RN Dhoke said the police will take action against the travel agent, who had taken her to Saudi Arabia, if the claims were true.