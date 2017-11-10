Adah Sharma to make Tamil debut alongside Prabhudheva

Actress Adah Sharma, last seen on screen in Commando 2, is all set to make her Tamil debut alongside actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva in upcoming comedy Charlie Chaplin 2, a sequel to the latter’s film released over a decade ago. To be directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, the film went on the floors on Thursday in Goa.

Talking to Hindustan Times, a thrilled Adah said: “I’m very excited about making my Tamil debut as the leading lady in Charlie Chaplin 2 opposite Prabhudheva! There’s going to be a lot of dancing for all those who have been asking me when I’m going to be dancing in a film. I still can’t believe I will be dancing with Prabhudeva sir.”

Adah did a cameo in Simbu starrer Idhu Namma Aalu.

Having played a variety of roles, Adah is excited about showcasing her dancing prowess. “In films, I’ve usually done serious roles so haven’t got a chance to dance. In Commando 2, I got to do comedy and dance a bit too but this film will have comedy, romance and dance. I’ve done horror, comedy, romance, drama and action. I guess only dancing was left.”

Even though Adah has played a cameo in Simbu’s Idhu Namma Aalu, this will be her maiden full-fledged plunge into Tamil filmdom. She joins the sets from Friday and when probed more to talk about her role, Adah said she can’t divulge more information at the moment. “I think it’s best if my director or producer talk more about the film,” she said. Being bankrolled by T Siva, the film has music by Amresh, whose last notable work was Raghava Lawrencce starrer Motta Siva Ketta Siva. The film also stars Nikki Galrani apart from a host of supporting actors.

Prabhudheva will complete this project and then head to Bollywood to commence work on Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. In 2018, he will have multiple releases as his films such Eng Mung Sung and Gulebakavali have been wrapped up and are ready for release.

