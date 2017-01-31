It’s a boy: Vishnu Vishal and Rajini become proud parents

Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal became a proud father on Tuesday. He and his wife Rajini were blessed with a boy.

Thnk u god for dis precious moment of our lives..boy it is for me n rajini :) need all d positivity n luv..:):):) pic.twitter.com/b5oQUCLfyT — vishnu vishaal (@iamvishnuvishal) January 31, 2017

Vishnu and Rajini, daughter of actor K. Natraj, tied the knot on December 2, 2011. This is the couple’s first child.

Known for starring in films such as Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu, Jeeva and AceIndru Netru Naalai, Vishnu is currently shooting Tamil actioner Cinderella.

He made his debut as producer with last year’s sleeper hit Velainu Vandhutta Velaikkaran, and has commissioned two projects that are in the pipeline.