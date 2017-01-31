 It’s a boy: Vishnu Vishal and Rajini become proud parents | regional movies | Hindustan Times
It’s a boy: Vishnu Vishal and Rajini become proud parents

regional movies Updated: Jan 31, 2017 13:03 IST
IANS
Chennai
Vishnu Vishal

Vishnu and Rajini, daughter of actor K. Natraj, tied the knot on December 2, 2011.

Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal became a proud father on Tuesday. He and his wife Rajini were blessed with a boy.

Vishnu and Rajini, daughter of actor K. Natraj, tied the knot on December 2, 2011. This is the couple’s first child.

Known for starring in films such as Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu, Jeeva and AceIndru Netru Naalai, Vishnu is currently shooting Tamil actioner Cinderella.

He made his debut as producer with last year’s sleeper hit Velainu Vandhutta Velaikkaran, and has commissioned two projects that are in the pipeline.

