Kaala has a character named after Rajinikanth’s original name, Shivaji Rao Gaekwad

The latest addition to the cast of superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala is Aravind Aakash. Best known for working in films such as Chennai 600028 and Kuttram 23, Aravind plays a Marathi police officer in the film. Interestingly, Aravind’s character is name after Rajinikanth’s original name, Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, and that’s what makes his role very exciting. Another character in the film is called Beemji, and it’s named after director Pa Ranjith’s Twitter handle.

The makers have decided to simultaneously shoot the film in Hindi, as it’s being predominantly shot against the backdrop of Mumbai. If not every scene, those featuring Rajinikanth and some key supporting cast will be shot in Hindi. Unlike Kabali, the film won’t be dubbed in Hindi, and Rajinikanth is expected to mouth his lines in Hindi and in Marathi at some key junctures. Also starring Nana Patekar as a politician and Pankaj Tripathi as a cop, the film also features Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani. The film marks the reunion of Ranjith and Rajinikanth after last year’s Kabali.

Dhanush is bankrolling the project and there are rumours that he might play the younger version of his father-in-law in the film which will shine the spotlight on the lives of oppressed Tamils in Mumbai. With the film’s shooting going at brisk pace, the makers are finding it extremely difficult to avoid leaks, especially pictures from the sets. The title track of Kaala, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, has also mysteriously surfaced online. The next schedule of the film will happen in Chennai where they have erected a huge set of Dharavi slum.

