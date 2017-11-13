Trisha Krishnan performs stunts sans body double for Paramapadham Vilayattu

With nearly half a dozen projects in her kitty, Trisha has some interesting films line up for release and she is no mood to stop as she’s busy shooting for one project after another. She currently shooting for an intriguing thriller titled Paramapadham Vilayattu and its director Thirugnanam is all praise for his leading lady.

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, he said: “Trisha has done action and horror movies in the past. But Paramapadham… will project her in a new dimension. When I went and narrated the script to Trisha, I had not finalised the crew and cast. She was impressed with the story and immediately accepted to be a part of the project. She plays a doctor and will be kidnapped by the antagonists’ group. How she overcomes the hurdles and escapes the situation with her intelligent and bold moves forms the rest.”

Speaking about her dedication, the director said: “Each time she completes a shot, she would faithfully ask, ‘Is that enough? Or should I go for one more take?’ That is the kind of commitment she has.” Elaborating more, he reveals, “The first schedule was canned in the forest area of Yercaud. There were a few action sequences involved in those scenes which were choreographed by Stunner Sham. Though, we insisted that we can use a body double, Trisha was keen to do them all by herself. They are not the typical action blocks; they are more of brainy and sharp feats.”

Having recently walked out of Vikram’s Saamy 2 following creative differences, Trisha has the Tamil remake of NH10, Sathuranga Vettai 2, 96, Mohini and 1818 in the pipeline. With the lineup of projects, it’s sure going to be a busy 2018 for the actress.

Follow @htshowbiz for more