Davis Cup World Group: Australia take 1-0 lead over Czech Republic

Jordan Thompson made his Davis Cup singles debut by defeating Jiri Veseley 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday, finishing the match with an ace to give Australia a 1-0 lead over Czech Republic in their World Group first-round match.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia’s top-ranked player, faced Jan Satral in the second singles match Friday hoping to give the hosts a 2-0 lead on hard courts at Kooyong.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns to Jan Satral of the Czech Republic during their Davis Cup World Group first round match at Kooyong in Melbourne on Friday (AFP)

The 22-year-old Thompson was called into the team when Australia’s No. 2-ranked player, Bernard Tomic, made himself unavailable for selection.

Thompson, who opened the match by breaking Veseley’s serve, did the same in the ninth game of the third set before serving out the match.

Sam Groth and John Peers are expected to play doubles for Australia on Saturday against Radek Stepanek and Zdenek Kolar.