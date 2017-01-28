Love game! Serena fiance Alexis Ohanian fought nerves at Australian Open final

Serena Williams on Saturday became the most decorated singles player in the Open Era as she clinched her 23rd Grand Slam title beating her sister Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in the Australian Open women’s singles final at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.
Serena Williams reclaimed her No.1 spot in the rankings with the win and also joined Martina Navratilova as the only other woman to win six Grand Slams without dropping a set.
It was a special night for the Williams sisters who met at a Grand Slam final after nearly eight years.
It wasn’t the most competitive or gruelling battle between the two sisters but the aura and romanticism surrounding the rivalry between the two kept the audience on the edge of their seats throughout.
Among them were Reddit co-founder and Serena’s fiance Alexis Ohanian, who could be seen vividly tensed and upset every time Serena failed to convert a break point or take a winner.
However, to his relief and the majority of the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena, Serena quickly got back to her feet and served big to pile up the pressure on Venus.
However, once Serena got the break in the seventh game of the second set and held her serve to go 5-3 up, there were smiles on Alexis Ohanian’s face who knew the record was just a game away.
Serena took 41 minutes to win the second set and the championship and blew a kiss Ohanian at the stands soon after.
“I’m really a career-oriented woman but it’s a bonus to have my fiancee around,” Serena told after the match.
Ohanian took to Twitter to wish Serena on her 7th Australian Open victory.
“I’m so proud of you, Serena,” he stated, while retweeting the championship point.
The official Twitter handle of the Australian Open later posted a video where Ohanian could be seen meeting Serena off-court to congratulate her.