Serena Williams vs Venus Williams Australian Open final live tennis score

Melbourne Park was where Venus Williams and Serena Williams first clashed in a tour match in 1998 and nearly 20 years on, the Americans will add another chapter to tennis’s greatest sibling rivalry. Get live tennis score and live updates of Sunday’s Australian Open women’s final between Serena Williams vs Venus Williams here. (Where to see live streaming, live TV)

PREVIEW

This combination of pictures shows Venus Williams (left) hitting a return against Coco Vandeweghe of the US during their women's singles semi-final match and Serena Williams (R) hitting a return against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni during their women's singles semi-final match on January 26, 2017. Serena and Venus will contest the Australian Open women's singles final on Saturday. Get live tennis score and live updates here. (AFP)

A seventh title at Melbourne Park would add further credit to Serena Williams’ claim as the greatest of all time, despite being one short of Australia’s Margaret Court, whose 24 major titles were split between the amateur and professional eras.

.@serenawilliams warming up before she has a hit on the practice court #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/qZwEsPJWNW — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017

For 13th seed Venus Williams, her first grand slam final in eight years is already a stunning victory of perseverance in the face of her struggles to manage Sjogren’s syndrome, an auto-immune disease that causes fatigue and joint pain.

Graphic on the match history between Serena Williams and Venus Williams, who will play each other in a Grand Slam final for the 9th time at the Australian Open on Saturday. Get live tennis score and updates here. (AFP)

Both players stormed into the semi-finals without a set dropped.

Sibling rivalry: How the Williams sisters are the greatest duo in sports.#AusOpenhttps://t.co/wsmqiqUazK — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017

However, where second seed Serena Williams romped into the final with a 50-minute demolition of Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Venus needed to summon her peerless experience to fend off feisty fellow American Coco Vandeweghe in three sets.

Saturday’s final will be the Williams sisters ninth at a grand slam and their first since Wimbledon in 2009, where Serena won in two sets.