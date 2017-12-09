There’s more to Peru than Machu Picchu. Here are 4 reasons why it’s perfect for extreme adventures

Peru boasts of a versatile geography and is the perfect place for adventure. A warm desert coast with an imposing mountain range and a lush jungle, Peru invites you to enjoy all kinds of extreme experiences and adventures, including hiking in the mountains, sand boarding on coastal dunes, canoeing in rivers or trekking the Inca Trail.

Here are a few extreme adventures one can look at exploring in Peru:

Trekking

Embark on the Inca trail to Machu Picchu, a 39-kilometre trekking and camping trail. The longest trail starts in Pisacucho (82 km) on the Machu Picchu railway. The trail crosses through different ecosystems, colossal archaeological sites and terrain rich in flora and fauna, before arriving at the Machu Picchu citadel. A track leads off from this trail to Salkantay. To take part in this excursion, tourists must contact a specialised tourist agency or an official tour guide.

Chicama has the longest left waves in the world. (Shutterstock)

Surf all year long

Peru’s beaches are considered by experts to be among the best in the world. There are permanent surfing opportunities all year round, with small, big, long, tubular, high peak and bell waves, as well as a large quantity of waves that break closely one after the other.

The central coast has permanent surf during winter (April to September), while the north coast offers its famous swells between the months of October and March, turning it into a surfers’ paradise. The best beaches are: Cabo Blanco, Lobitos, Chicama (with the longest left wave in the world), Huanchaco, Pacasmayo and Los Órganos.

In Peru, kayaks can be enjoyed in the lagoons of the coast, mountain or jungle. (Shutterstock)

Kayak

In the many less difficult rivers, where canoeing and rafting can also be enjoyed, tourists can travel by kayak. This is especially true for the peaceful lagoons located in various regions around the country, where there are plenty of boat hire services.

Kayaking requires basic control of the craft, which essentially depends on the balance of the person willing to take the risk of possibly falling into the waters of a lagoon. It is essential to know how to swim before embarking on a trip in a kayak. In Peru, kayaks can be enjoyed in the lagoons of the coast, mountain or jungle.

The Cordillera Blanca (White Range) in Áncash, is the second highest mountain range in the world after the Himalayas. (Shutterstock)

Mountaineering

The Cordillera Blanca (White Range) in Áncash, is the second highest mountain range in the world after the Himalayas and the Peruvian capital of mountaineering. It has more than 30 peaks that are more than 6,000 metres high. The Huascaran peak, standing at 6,768 m high, is truly imposing.

The Huascaran National Park (PNH) has 663 glaciers, including the Huascaran (6,768 metres), the Huandoy (6,395 metres) and the Alpamayo (5,947 metres) glaciers. The PNH offers good accessibility, an adequate climate and is close to communities offering guide, porter and rescue services. It is the preferred choice for European climbers.

