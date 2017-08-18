Bose Dead/Alive trailer: Rajkummar Rao tells the difference between revolutionary and slave

The trailer of ALT Balaji’s new show Bose Dead/Alive starts with Rajkummar Rao explaining the difference between a revolutionary and a slave. He is playing Subhash Chandra Bose in the show that will try to trace his journey to become the number one enemy of the British Empire in India.

It then begins with speculation about his death and we meet other characters who suggest how he has vanished in the past as well. Basically they all are suggesting his possible return, but the video clearly says that he was killed in a plane crash in 1945.

But then, the video shows the flashbacks from Bose’s life and how he started a movement against the British rule. He was once a fiery student leader who showed the courage to take on the opponents much mightier than him.

The 2.12-minute video ends with the news of Bose’s death published in a newspaper, but a voice in background predicts his return. Also, the one reading the newspaper looks suspiciously like Bose himself.

Directed by Pulkit, the web series aims to revive the legend of Subhash Chandra Bose. It will also feature Patralekha and Edward Sonnenblick in important roles.

Hansal Mehta, creative producer of the show, talked to IANS earlier, “The show is not another boring biography. It is the unveiling of India’s biggest cover up. It is a fast-paced, gripping tale on a man whose trajectory is one of the most fascinating stories ever.”

The streaming date of the web series hasn’t been declared yet.