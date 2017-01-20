Deepika Singh was shocked when she found out she was pregnant

Actor Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame is all set to embrace motherhood as she shared the news of her pregnancy with fans.

“I am so happy. It’s looking like a new life altogether. I’m taking very good care of my health and diet. Unlike earlier when I used to jump and run all the time, I walk cautiously and that is a good change. I feel a sense of responsibility. Whatever yoga and fitness I’ve done for all these years, it’s really helping me.”

Blessings from Bappa to everyone 😇🤗🙏 A photo posted by Deepika Singh (@deepikasingh150) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:04am PST

“I couldn’t believe and kept reading the instructions on the pregnancy test kit. I had seen that only in films or on TV shows, so I actually got goosebumps to know it was true.”

Now that Deepika is enjoying some me-time at home, she says there’s a lot on her mind already. “There are piles of books kept on my bookshelf, so I am reading them all now and enjoying it so much. I love to read but in the last five years, I haven’t read anything other than scripts and screenplays,” says Deepika.

Ask her if her pregnancy was the reason she didn’t take up any new project after her show went off air, Deepika replies, “No. In fact, I got a couple of offers even before the show wrapped up but I wanted to take a break, travel and enjoy life. I feel work will happen for the rest of the life.”

