Smriti Kalra: Learning clinical hypnosis has helped me understand human psyche better

TV actor, Delhi girl Smriti Kalra enjoys her stint in front of the camera. But when she is not shooting, she makes sure to use the time in doing something worthwhile... like studying. Currently, Smriti is studying clinical hypnosis at an international education institute based in California, which has a centre in Mumbai.

“I always wanted to study clinical hypnosis. And I am thoroughly enjoying the experience,” says Smriti, adding, “I definitely have a better understanding of people now. But what I also wanted, was to understand my inner self better and to an extent now, I know more about myself. This understanding helps me to deal with life and makes me feel that I am ready for all the challenges. Studying psychology is a desire. Learning clinical hypnosis is just a small step towards that.”

Mrs and Mr Ananth Mathur #dilsambhaljaazara #starplus mon to Fri 10.30pm A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

Meanwhile, Smriti, who is known for portraying characters such as Simmi (12/24 Karol Bagh) and Suvreen Guggal (Suvreen Guggal: Topper of The Year), is presently essaying the role of a young girl romancing a middle-aged man played by Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor in the ongoing show, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara.

All praise for her co-star, Smriti gushes, “Sanjay is a through gentleman minus any starry tantrum. He never made me feel that he belongs to the big reputed Kapoor family. He is always there for his co-stars and makes sure that everyone around him is comfortable. I am learning so much from him.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more