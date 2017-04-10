Swami Om is a father figure, no question of affair: Priyanka Jagga

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga has trashed rumours that she’s dating her co-contestant Swami Om and that she’d be participating with him in Nach Baliye. Saying that she looks at Swami Om as a father figure, Priyanka alleges that “people” are using these rumours to gain TRPs for their channels.

“Those who want high TRP are [spreading] all this nonsense. If they say that Priyanka and her husband are becoming a part of a dance show, no one is going to watch their channel. I won’t go to a couple dance reality show with a man who calls me his daughter,” she fumes.

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om during the show.

“Even a man with the worst kind of mentality won’t do something like this. I don’t know to what extent would people defame Swami Om and they’re dragging me along in this. I have a husband. If such a thing happens, I’ll be accused of adultery,” says Priyanka, who along with Om, was among the most controversial contestants of the show.

Has she got in touch with Swami Om to discuss the growing buzz about their alleged affair? “No,” she says. “Agar maine usse baat ki toh woh baukhla jayega (If I talk to him and he gets to know, then he’d go crazy), and I don’t want to get into this.” The actor is contemplating finding out who spread the rumour and taking legal action against them. “[My lawyer] told me that I can slap a defamation case,” she says.

